Police terminate successful operation targeting meth

Senior Sergeant Stanley Leishman, Area Manager: Response, Balclutha Police:

Today, Police terminated Operation Wick, which successfully targeted methamphetamine dealing in South Otago.

Balclutha Police and the Dunedin Organised Crime Squad executed two search warrants in the Balclutha and the Milton areas.

A quantity of drugs were seized, as well as three firearms.

As a result of the warrants, a 31-year-old woman and two males, aged 34 and 38, will face a variety of charges including unlawful possession of firearms, and possession and supply of Class A drugs.

They are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday 29 August.

These arrests demonstrate Police’s commitment to stopping individuals who profit at the expense of our community, and putting them before the courts.

The physical and social carnage that methamphetamine causes to our communities is unacceptable and we are committed to lessening that harm.

Police can’t eliminate methamphetamine alone – it takes the wider community’s assistance to help combat the negative impact of this drug.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

