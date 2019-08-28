Coromandel Town main road improvements start next week

Improvements to the main street in Coromandel Town will start on Monday and will be completed in December.

It's estimated that all the works will take approximately three-and-a-half months, with the main focus on reducing the excessive ‘cross fall’ or slope on the main road, which has made access difficult for cars and the potential for vehicle damage to shop verandas.

The current T-intersection at Tiki and Kapanga Roads will also change to a small mountable roundabout.

During the first week our contractors Downers will set up their site on 145 Wharf Road. During the second week, the physical works will commence, working on locating underground services starting at the Wharf Road end of town.

Downers will be working in sections up the road to minimise the disruption to businesses, traffic and the public.

We are holding stakeholder meetings about the works every Wednesday from 10am. These will be held at a different cafe within the town each week.

The first one will be 11 September 10am at Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd.

These stakeholder meetings are to provide an update on the works, and an opportunity for the public to raise any questions or iron out any issues.

Matt Kofoed, customer liaison for Downers will be available to meet with anyone interested on the progress and answer any concerns during the construction process.





