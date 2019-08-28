He Aituā: the passing of Māori language leader Pita Paraone
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori
Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori sadly acknowledges the
passing of one of our leaders Pita Paraone.
We remember
his work as a member of Parliament, as a board member and
Chair of the Waitangi National Trust and as a leader of Te
Taitokerau and Ngāti Hine.
He was also the Chief
Executive of the Māori Language Commission, leading the
organisation with his relation and Chair, Erima Henare in
2014 before entering Parliament as a New Zealand First MP.
The Board and staff of the Commission send our sincere
condolences and aroha to his wife and children.
E te
rangatira e Pita, tēnei rā tō whare e mihi nei, e tangi
nei ki a koe. Nā reira noho mai hei whetū ki te rangi
tiaho mai ai ki tō iwi e mahue ake nei. Moe mai rā i te
moenga
roa.
