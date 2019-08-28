Serious crash, Whangamata, Thames-Coromandel

"Serious crash, Whangamata, Thames-Coromandel"

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Port Road and Achilles Avenue, Whangamata.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 5pm.

Initial reports indicate one person received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The intersection is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

