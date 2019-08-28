Can you help in Police Ten 7 case?

Please attribute to Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong.

Police are urging viewers to tune into Police Ten 7 at 7.30pm tomorrow evening as we appeal for information on the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.

Jasmine was taken to Whanganui Hospital on the morning of Monday 31 July after being assaulted.

She passed away on Friday 2 August.

Three arrests have been made by the investigation team, however no one has been charged with her murder.

Investigators from Whanganui, Manawatu and Taranaki continue to work on this case and are making good progress.

We are determined to give Jasmin’s family some answers which will hopefully provide them with some closure.

We believe there are people who know who is responsible and can help provide those answers.

We are urging them to do the right thing and come forward to Police.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 at 8.30pm.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/can-you-help-police-ten-7-case-5

