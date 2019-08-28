Combined search effort helps locate missing tramper

"Combined search effort helps locate missing tramper – Ruahine Forest Park"

A tramper missing in the Ruahine Forest Park overnight has been located safe and well today thanks to the combined search efforts of Police, local Search and Rescue teams and the NZDF.

A search was carried out overnight for a woman in her 40s overdue from a solo day-tramp in the Ruahine Forest Park.

She had set off on Monday morning towards the Rangiwahia Hut, but did not return when expected.

Manawatu Search and Rescue teams searched the area on foot on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning, supported by Search and Rescue volunteers from Taihape and Whanganui.

An aerial search was also undertaken by helicopters but was limited due to the low cloud.

The woman was found safe and well outside the current search area around midday by the crew of an RNZAF helicopter as it was deploying search teams into the area.

Police would like to acknowledge the combined efforts of a number of teams including local Search and Rescue volunteers and members of the NZDF in helping locate the missing woman today.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

