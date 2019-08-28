"Fatal crash, Whangamata,Thames-Coromandel"

National: Leaked Gun Reforms Cabinet Paper

Brett Hudson: “I’m worried about the path this Government is going down on gun reform. The fact yet another sensitive Government paper has been leaked to National suggests I’m not alone." More>>



ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

Foreign Political Donations: NZ Spy Agencies Call For Transparency

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and 'relationship-building' right across the political spectrum at both local and central government. More>>



ALSO:

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>



ALSO:

Greens - MP wage increases should match other New Zealanders

Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online... "This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>



ALSO: