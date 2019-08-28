Fatal crash, Whangamata,Thames-Coromandel
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 8:11 pm
"Fatal crash, Whangamata,Thames-Coromandel"
One person has
died following a serious crash at the intersection of Port
Road and Hilton Drive, Whangamata.
Police were alerted to
the single-vehicle crash around 5pm.
No other injuries
were reported.
The road is closed and motorists should
expect extensive delays.
Drivers are advised to avoid the
area if possible.
Police are investigating the
circumstances surrounding the
incident.
