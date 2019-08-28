Two arrests in counterfeit investigation

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme:

Two people have been arrested in relation to an ongoing counterfeit money investigation in Canterbury.

The arrests were made following search warrants at two Christchurch properties today.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with 20 counts of using counterfeit money.

Another woman, aged 29, has been charged with six counts of using counterfeit money.

Both have been bailed to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 3 September.

Police wish to remind businesses to be vigilant in checking cash, particularly $50 and $100 denominations.

Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer.

Counterfeit bills also have irregularities with the clear window in the note, which if examined carefully is recognisable.

