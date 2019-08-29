Museum campus goes entirely smoke-free
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Otago Museum
As of Sunday 1 September, the entire Otago Museum campus
will be designated smoke-free. This will include all areas
within three metres of the external perimeter of the
buildings (which includes the H D Skinner Annex), Museum car
parks, and the outside area of the Museum Café.
Gina
Cavanagh, Otago Museum Human Resources Manager, explains,
“We’re bringing our campus into line with other key
businesses and organisations around the country, and
supporting the Government’s goal that by 2025 fewer than
5% of New Zealanders will be smokers.”
Signage, supplied
by the Southern District Health Board, will be installed
over the next few days so members of the public are aware of
the affected areas. The SDHB will also provide Ms Cavanagh
with resources for staff who express an interest in quitting
smoking.
