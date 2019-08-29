Museum campus goes entirely smoke-free

As of Sunday 1 September, the entire Otago Museum campus will be designated smoke-free. This will include all areas within three metres of the external perimeter of the buildings (which includes the H D Skinner Annex), Museum car parks, and the outside area of the Museum Café.

Gina Cavanagh, Otago Museum Human Resources Manager, explains, “We’re bringing our campus into line with other key businesses and organisations around the country, and supporting the Government’s goal that by 2025 fewer than 5% of New Zealanders will be smokers.”

Signage, supplied by the Southern District Health Board, will be installed over the next few days so members of the public are aware of the affected areas. The SDHB will also provide Ms Cavanagh with resources for staff who express an interest in quitting smoking.



