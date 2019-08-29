Civic Honours 2019

Whangarei District Council is delighted to announce the recipients of the 2019 Civic Honours Awards. Our District’s top honours for this year go to Eric Hansen, Lynette MacDonald, Vic and Yvonne Pitman and Major Christopher Williams, in recognition of their outstanding service to the community.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai says a Civic Honour Award is the highest honour Council can bestow on a resident.

“The recipients are nominated by the people in their communities who have seen what they have achieved, witnessed the long hours they worked, their struggles and victories. Each of these people has shown personal leadership, dedication and kindness. They have left their marks on our communities in the best possible ways, and for this, we thank them.”

The 2019 recipients were announced at a special ceremony on 28 August with friends, family members, the Mayor, councillors and local dignitaries in attendance.



