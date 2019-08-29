Civic Honours 2019
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council
Whangarei District Council is delighted to announce the
recipients of the 2019 Civic Honours Awards. Our
District’s top honours for this year go to Eric Hansen,
Lynette MacDonald, Vic and Yvonne Pitman and Major
Christopher Williams, in recognition of their outstanding
service to the community.
Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai
says a Civic Honour Award is the highest honour Council can
bestow on a resident.
“The recipients are
nominated by the people in their communities who have seen
what they have achieved, witnessed the long hours they
worked, their struggles and victories. Each of these people
has shown personal leadership, dedication and kindness. They
have left their marks on our communities in the best
possible ways, and for this, we thank them.”
The 2019
recipients were announced at a special ceremony on 28 August
with friends, family members, the Mayor, councillors and
local dignitaries in attendance.
