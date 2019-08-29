Breathing new life into old clothes

The first thing Wayne Siu does after buying a suit is put it in the freezer.

“It kills the moth larvae,” he laughs.

The Auckland Council Plans and Places planner’s wardrobe is all vintage so finding moth larvae comes with the territory.

The slender 29-year-old says vintage clothing “looks good” and appeals to his “geeky side”.

“I don’t wear vintage underwear,” – Wayne Siu.

Wayne knows most of his clothing has come from people who have passed, but it doesn’t bother him.

Wayne has been invited to talk during New Zealand Fashion Week (which runs until September 1) at the Central City Library. His talk (on August 30 at 12pm) is titled ‘Why I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’.

