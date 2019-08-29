Breathing new life into old clothes
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 10:08 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
The first thing Wayne Siu does after buying a suit is put
it in the freezer.
“It kills the moth larvae,” he
laughs.
The Auckland Council Plans and Places planner’s
wardrobe is all vintage so finding moth larvae comes with
the territory.
The slender 29-year-old says vintage
clothing “looks good” and appeals to his “geeky
side”.
“I don’t wear vintage underwear,” – Wayne
Siu.
Wayne knows most of his clothing has come from people
who have passed, but it doesn’t bother him.
Wayne has
been invited to talk during New Zealand Fashion Week (which
runs until September 1) at the Central City Library. His
talk (on August 30 at 12pm) is titled ‘Why I Wear Dead
People’s Clothes’.
For full details visit OurAuckland
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit
The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end.
The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September. Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October. More>>