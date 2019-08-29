Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms collection events in Porirua this weekend

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Firearms collection events will be held in Porirua this weekend, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s and parts under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

The events will be held on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September at The Kennel Club, 11 Prosser Street, Porirua from 10am to 3pm.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the Wellington firearms community to a collection event.

For more information on collection events please go to the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

