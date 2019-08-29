Firearms collection events in Kumeu and Pakuranga



Firearm collection events will be held in Kumeu and Pakuranga this weekend, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand-in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand-in firearm/s and parts under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand-in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

The details of the events are:

Sunday 1 September: Kumeu Showgrounds, Access Road, Kumeu from 10am-2pm.

Sunday 1 September: Pakuranga United Rugby Club, 78 Bells Road, Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga from 10am-2pm.

Monday 2 September: Pakuranga United Rugby Club, 78 Bells Road, Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga from 10am-2pm.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the Kumeu and Pakuranga firearms community to a collection event.

For more information on collection events please visit here or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

