Man sought in relation to Ruatoria death located

A 42-year-old man sought by Police in relation to the death of Kathleen Kawana has been located.

Ms Kawana was found deceased in a vacant property in Ruatoria on 3 August.

The 42-year-old man was taken into custody in Wellington yesterday on an unrelated matter.

Police enquiries into the death of Kathleen Kawana continue.

