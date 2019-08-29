Man sought in relation to Ruatoria death located
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 42-year-old man sought by Police in relation to the
death of Kathleen Kawana has been located.
Ms
Kawana was found deceased in a vacant property in Ruatoria
on 3 August.
The 42-year-old man was taken into
custody in Wellington yesterday on an unrelated matter.
Police enquiries into the death of Kathleen Kawana
continue.
