Serious incident, Newtown, Wellington

At around 11:15pm last night, Wednesday 28 August, Police were alerted to a serious altercation at a residential address on Mansfield Street, Newtown, Wellington.

As a result of the altercation a man was stabbed and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.

The scene remains cordoned off while Police examine it today.

Anyone that was in the area that may have information is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

