Serious incident, Newtown, Wellington
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At around 11:15pm last night, Wednesday 28 August, Police
were alerted to a serious altercation at a residential
address on Mansfield Street, Newtown, Wellington.
As a
result of the altercation a man was stabbed and remains in
hospital in a critical condition.
Police have arrested a
51-year-old man and are not seeking anyone else in relation
to this incident.
The man is due to appear in the
Wellington District Court today charged with wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common
assault.
The scene remains cordoned off while Police
examine it today.
Anyone that was in the area that may
have information is asked to contact Police on
105.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
