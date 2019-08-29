Family statement male cyclist

The brother of a male cyclist, involved in a collision with a truck yesterday afternoon (28 August) on Hyderabad Road, Napier, has asked Hawke’s Bay District Health Board to release the following statement.

“I would like to thank members of the public first at the scene for staying with my brother, while emergency services arrived, and for the speedy response provided by St John Ambulance.

“I would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and specialists at Hawke’s Bay Hospital for their wonderful care. My brother remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit and, all going well, we are reassured by doctors they say his condition is likely to improve.”

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

