Family statement male cyclist
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board
The brother of a male cyclist, involved in a
collision with a truck yesterday afternoon (28 August) on
Hyderabad Road, Napier, has asked Hawke’s Bay District
Health Board to release the following statement.
“I
would like to thank members of the public first at the scene
for staying with my brother, while emergency services
arrived, and for the speedy response provided by St John
Ambulance.
“I would also like to thank the doctors,
nurses and specialists at Hawke’s Bay Hospital for their
wonderful care. My brother remains in a critical condition
in the Intensive Care Unit and, all going well, we are
reassured by doctors they say his condition is likely to
improve.”
