New Auckland Central Police Hub to open its doors

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Auckland Central Police Hub to open its doors to staff and the public

From 2 September, Auckland Police’s new central city Hub at 13-15 College Hill will open its public front counter and be home to nearly 200 staff.

The move for public front counter and frontline staff marks the first step in retiring the half-century-old Auckland Central Police Station on the corner of Vincent and Cook Streets.

Frontline staff will move into the building on Sunday, with the public front counter opening on 2 September at 7am.

The remaining 200 Central Police Station staff will move into the Hub later in the year.

Once completed, the College Hill building will serve as the new Auckland City District Headquarters and the Auckland Central Area Police Hub.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says 1 September will be an historic day for the current Central Police Station, which has served Auckland since 1967.

The public front counter will officially close at 7am on Monday morning.

As part of the move, the public front counter based at nearby Ponsonby Station will now be served by the new Hub.

“The new Hub is being set up to serve the growing needs of our biggest city for many, many years to come.

It’s part of our plan to modernise and transform our business and help make New Zealand the safest country,” says Commissioner Bush.

“The Hub has good access to transport links and arterial routes, and has some additional public parking nearby – something the Auckland community is sure to appreciate.”

The new public front counter at College Hill will be open 24/7 and people can also get in touch with Police for non-emergency services by calling 105.

“The new 105 number makes it easy to report non-emergency situations, and you can now go online to 105.police.govt.nz to report a number of things. Calling 105 will also get you in touch with your local Police station,” says Commissioner Bush.

ENDS

