Council signs funding agreement from PGF



In February 2019 at Otamatea Marae the Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, with the support of Minister Shane Jones, announced funding from the PGF to increase resources to support regional economic growth for the Kaipara region.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) has signed the third funding agreement at the August 2019 council meeting to unlock further funds from the PGF for the Roading Package within the Kaipara Kickstart Programme.

The Kaipara Kickstart programme is set to utilise this investment to enhance and protect existing natural assets, while providing a platform from which to harness these assets and improve the Kaipara District as a whole. The programme consists of three projects:

• Roading Package – upgrading key roads and bridges to develop more reliable access for freight vehicles on the local road network

• Kai for Kaipara – investigate new crop types, aquaculture opportunities as well as commercial and financial analysis to provide options to transform land use to higher value and more sustainable investment opportunities

• Kaipara Wharves – investigate options for a water based transport network, the upgrade or replacement of existing wharves to better connect communities and businesses around the Kaipara Harbour.

Council Chief Executive Louise Miller said “The signing of this funding agreement is the last piece of the current Kaipara Kickstart programme. The PGF investment has been a sign of the government’s faith in us to deliver these projects and demonstrates that Kaipara is now recognised as a key area for growth and investment. I believe Kaipara Kickstart will demonstrate that KDC is now a solid council who can deliver significant projects which have a positive impact on people’s lives, supporting growth, improving infrastructure and empowering our communities.”

Over the next few weeks we will be establishing timeframes for the delivery of these projects and will provide an update once this has been completed.

For more information about the programme please contact us through our email at kickstart@kaipara.govt.nz.



