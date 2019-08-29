Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ti Ora announces new partnership with Kiwis for Kiwi

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Ti Ora

Ti Ora is proud to announce its new partnership with national charity, Kiwis for kiwi, to help reverse the current decline of kiwi and help them flourish in their natural habitat.

The partnership is the result of Ti Ora’s pledge to the global ‘1% for the Planet’ collective and will see Ti Ora invest part of this fund* into Kiwis for kiwi.

Executive Director of Kiwis for kiwi, Michelle Impey, says; “New Zealand’s kiwi population is in rapid decline, with more than 27 kiwi dying every week in areas where predators aren’t controlled. 200 years ago, millions of kiwi lived all through New Zealand. Now, it’s estimated that there are fewer than 70,000 left.”

“Ti Ora’s donations will specifically fund the monitoring of kiwi in the wild as part of our Saving the Kiwi Initiative. Over the next five years, this initiative will see our contractors fix transmitters to the legs of kiwi, so we can track them using an aerial and scanner, and monitor them until they have an egg which is close to hatching. We will collect the kiwi eggs from nests in the wild and incubate them in captivity, until the chicks are hatched and ready to be released to a kōhanga site, usually a fenced sanctuary or an island. Once here, they will have the opportunity to grow safely, find a partner and breed in the wild for the remainder of their life.”

“In areas where predators aren’t controlled, 95% of kiwi chicks hatched won’t survive their first years of life. Our Saving the Kiwi initiative has the potential to reverse the decline of many North Island kiwi populations. By collecting the eggs, we ensure the chick has a good chance of survival, and at the same time we are creating a source population that will provide kiwi for release to the wild in perpetuity. If kiwi are given the chance to make it to adulthood they are highly productive birds. They live for over 50 years and can lay more than 100 eggs in their lifetime.”

Ti Ora New Zealand Marketing Manager, Michael Taylor, says; “The kiwi is loved and recognised globally as New Zealand’s national icon. Ti Ora has recently expanded globally into the UK, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia, so this is a fantastic opportunity to gain both national and international support for a New Zealand charity. We hope our partnership with Kiwis for kiwi will ignite a passion around the world to join in the fight to save our national icon.”

Michael adds; “We have exciting plans in place to develop our partnership with Kiwis for kiwi to inspire people worldwide to get involved and ultimately save our kiwi.”

www.ti-ora.com
www.kiwisforkiwi.org

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ti Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 