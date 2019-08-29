Whangarei Hospital Gets A Visit From The All Blacks

Four of the newly named All Blacks squad that will travel to Japan for the World Cup next month took time out of their hectic schedule to visit Whangarei Hospital’s Children’s Ward and Child Health Centre this morning, much to the delight of the children and staff.

All Black team members were split up into groups to travel to Whangarei, Hamilton, Tauranga, Gisborne, Christchurch and Queenstown to spend time with fans and we got to have Angus Ta’avao, Nepo Laulala, Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu here with us.

The players spent time with excited children in the ward who had decorated the space and created pictures for them, and in return, they all received an All Blacks pack from players as a keepsake.

A large crowd turned up at the Child Health Centre where the four players were swarmed by children and their parents lining up to get selfies and have hats, balls and tee-shirts signed. Parents thrust their babies into the arms of the players to get photo’s who all took it in their stride and seemed to enjoy every moment.

The face of the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal 2019 Zane Williams was also there today, ready with his ball to be signed. Patrick Tuipulotu did the honours for Zane who gave him a warm hug back.

Before they headed off to Northland Events Centre to meet the rest of the city and do some skills and drills training, they signed All Black jerseys which will be auctioned off to help raise funds for the Appeal which is running now until October.



