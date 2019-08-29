Firearm collection events in Balclutha, Lawrence and Clinton

Firearm collection events in Balclutha, Lawrence and Clinton this weekend

Firearm collection events will be held in Balclutha, Lawrence and Clinton this weekend, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand-in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand-in firearm/s and parts under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand-in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

The details of the events are:

Friday 30 August: Balclutha War Memorial Hall (car park around the back), 4 Clyde street, Balclutha, from 10am-2pm.

Saturday 31 August: Lawrence Golf Club, 27 Waipori Road, Lawrence, from 10am-2pm.

Sunday 1 September: Clinton Rugby Club, 37 Hillfoot Road, Clinton, from 10am-2pm.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the Balclutha, Lawrence and Clinton firearms community to a collection event.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

