Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua-Tawa candidate advocates extending Super Gold Card

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Roger Watkin

Porirua-Tawa candidate advocates extending Super Gold Card hours

Roger Watkin says Super Gold Card hours need to be extended.

Roger Watkin, candidate in the Porirua-Tawa Regional Council race says the current Super Gold Card hours need to be extended.

"In discussions with many residents, and particularly those who are retired, a common grievance relates to the hours of use for the Super Gold Card on public transport.

"At present the hours of Super Gold Card use are from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday then after 6.30pm and on weekends."

Mr Watkin says as a regional councillor he will advocate to have the hours between 3pm and 6.30 included in the discount period.

"This has long been the case in Auckland and I believe it should apply to Greater Wellington as well. The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is currently considering including the hours between 3pm and 6.30pm as well for Tauranga and Rotorua.

"There are many benefits to the broader community in having extended hours including the associated benefits of having a more active and mobile retired population. Anecdotally there are many instances of retired people missing health appointments because of the cost of public transport when appointments fall outside the current Gold Card hours," says Mr Watkin.

He says extending the hours also has the added benefit of taking more cars off the road and encourages greater use of public transport.

"The argument that Gold Card users will pack out peak time transport really doesn't stand up to scrutiny. Very few Gold Card users want to be part of the peak crush but for a few there will be times when that will be the only timing option."

Mr Watkin says it is also worth noting that many Gold Card holders may not be aware that the contract between the Regional Council and the funding agency states a cardholder who boards the service 10 minutes before or after an off peak period is to be treated as having boarded during an off peak period.

"I have confirmed that the card is still operable in the event of your train or bus being within 10 minutes of the 3pm cut off time."


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Roger Watkin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 