Charges laid after fatal Highland Park crash
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police have arrested a man following an
investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash on Aviemore
Drive, Highland Park on 9th August, 2019, where a passenger
in the vehicle died at the scene.
A 51-year-old man
appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday charged
with:
- Dangerous Driving Causing Death
- Excess Blood
Alcohol Causing Death
- Drove with Excess Blood Alcohol
(3rd or subsequent)
He has been remanded to reappear in
the Manukau District Court on
18/09/2019.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>