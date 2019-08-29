Charges laid after fatal Highland Park crash

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a man following an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash on Aviemore Drive, Highland Park on 9th August, 2019, where a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

A 51-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday charged with:

- Dangerous Driving Causing Death

- Excess Blood Alcohol Causing Death

- Drove with Excess Blood Alcohol (3rd or subsequent)

He has been remanded to reappear in the Manukau District Court on 18/09/2019.

