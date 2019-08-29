Former DHB employee pleads guilty to fraud

29 August 2019



A Canterbury woman has admitted stealing from the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB).

The former employee, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty today in the Christchurch District Court to one representative charge of ‘False accounting’ laid by the Serious Fraud Office.

The defendant directed patients to pay for the treatment they had received by transferring funds to bank accounts she controlled. She also received cash on behalf of patients for their treatment, which she retained for herself. The woman used the funds she misappropriated to support her lifestyle, including paying off debt and gambling.

The defendant has been remanded on bail to reappear in the Christchurch District Court later this year.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

