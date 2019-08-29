Former DHB employee pleads guilty to fraud
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
29 August 2019
A Canterbury woman has admitted
stealing from the Canterbury District Health Board
(CDHB).
The former employee, who has interim name
suppression, pleaded guilty today in the Christchurch
District Court to one representative charge of ‘False
accounting’ laid by the Serious Fraud Office.
The
defendant directed patients to pay for the treatment they
had received by transferring funds to bank accounts she
controlled. She also received cash on behalf of patients for
their treatment, which she retained for herself. The woman
used the funds she misappropriated to support her lifestyle,
including paying off debt and gambling.
The defendant has
been remanded on bail to reappear in the Christchurch
District Court later this
year.
