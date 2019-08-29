Serious crash, Otway

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Paeroa-Tahuna Road, Otway, Waikato.

Police were called about 5pm.

One person has died following the crash, and another is understood to have sustained serious injuries.

Two other people have moderate injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.





