Call for nominations for Civic Awards

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council


Nominations have opened for Palmerston North City Council’s annual Civic Awards, the city’s highest recognition for voluntary service.

“The Civic Awards go to people who have carried out outstanding or innovative voluntary service to others in the community,” says Mayor Grant Smith.

“These are people who have gone above and beyond, and selflessly and quietly given up their time to help and support others.”

“There are so many people in our city who are committed to helping others and building strong and connected communities, and the city looks forward to honouring a number of them in November.”

The 2018 recipients all made extraordinary contributions to the city. Their voluntary work touched the lives of countless people, including some of the city’s most vulnerable in the areas of disability advocacy, refugee resettlement and integration, and community health. Awardees can be across all sectors including arts, sport, and business and of any age.

Nomination forms can be collected from the Council's Customer Service Centre, libraries or website.

Nominations close on 31 August and the awards will be presented at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre on 12 November.


Civic Award nomination criteria:

For service carried out by the nominated person must not be a professional service or a service that they undertake in their paid employment.

Volunteers of any age can be nominated, for the quality of their commitment or the length of their service.

If anyone has unsuccessfully nominated a person in previous years, they are welcome to re-submit their nomination.

