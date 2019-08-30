The grass is greener at the Lyttelton Port Company

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 30 August 2019
The Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has decided to bring their grounds maintenance in-house to help cut costs, noise and carbon emissions. LPC have signed a deal with outdoor power tool company Husqvarna that will provide robotic mowers and battery-powered tools to the port’s three sites; Lyttelton Harbour, MidlandPort at Rolleston and CityDepot at Woolston.

LPC, which employs more than 500 people, is the largest port in the South Island and is essential for the economy of the Canterbury region. The company is focused on reducing the impact of noise and the release of harmful emissions.

“LPC is committed to sustainability across our organisation, shaping how we ensure our business is prosperous, while taking care of the environment that makes our business possible,” says LPC’s Environment and Planning Manager, Kim Kelleher.

The Husqvarna battery range is less noisy, generates no emissions and has a very low energy consumption while providing the power and performance of a petrol-driven equivalent.

“LPC is very focused on being a good neighbour, and we are conscious we are part of a vibrant community. The energy conservation and reduction of energy costs and noise is supportive of our sustainability goals,” says Kelleher.

Husqvarna dealer, Shands Outdoor Power Canterbury, will be supplying LPC with a range of battery products including six robotic Automowers, a ride-on lawnmower, blower, top-handled chainsaw, pole saw, trimmer and hedge trimmer.

“It’s a big one for us. The port is going cleaner and greener and being able to supply battery-operated gear and Automowers is a great opportunity for us,” says Director of Shands Outdoor Power, Scott Carpenter.

“Scotty recommended the fuel-free range of Husqvarna battery-powered equipment. We were impressed by the Husqvarna GPS tracking and utilisation software that assists with productivity, security and maintenance reporting,” says LPC’s Facilities Manager Paul Else.

Husqvarna’s battery tools are very quiet and the Automowers can operate safely at night and in populated urban areas.

The Husqvarna Automower has advanced anti-theft technology so if it is taken outside its geo-fenced area both the owner and dealer receive an alert through the Husqvarna connect app. Furthermore, a stolen Automower isn’t compatible with other charging stations.

“We are looking forward to the implementation and to maintaining a great, operational relationship with Shands and Husqvarna,” says Else.

Husqvarna New Zealand’s General Manager Colin Stimpson says the company is delighted to be helping the Lyttelton Port Company achieve its sustainability goals. “Husqvarna has a superior range of environmentally-friendly products that offer the performance of petrol-powered engines without harmful emissions, fuel consumption or noise. That’s why more and more businesses are turning to our products for their maintenance needs.”

