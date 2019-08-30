Firearms collection events in Timaru this weekend
Friday, 30 August 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Firearm collection events will be held in Timaru this
weekend, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in
their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.
It’s
also a chance for anyone to hand-in any firearm or part –
no questions asked – under amnesty.
If you hand-in
firearm/s and parts under amnesty no personal details will
be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.
If you
do want to hand-in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please
complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an
event – including listing each firearm and/or each
individual part you are bringing along.
The
details of the events are:
Saturday 31
August-Sunday 1 September: West End Hall, 35A Maltby Ave,
West End, Timaru, from 10am-3pm.
Police want to thank the
firearms community for their positive response to the
collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the
Timaru firearms community to a collection event.
For more
information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
