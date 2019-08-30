Firearms collection events in Timaru this weekend

Firearm collection events will be held in Timaru this weekend, providing firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and parts for buyback.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand-in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand-in firearm/s and parts under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand-in firearm/s or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

The details of the events are:

Saturday 31 August-Sunday 1 September: West End Hall, 35A Maltby Ave, West End, Timaru, from 10am-3pm.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming the Timaru firearms community to a collection event.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

