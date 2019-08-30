Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Over $3.6 million granted to community by ECCT

Friday, 30 August 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Eastern and Central Community Trust

Eastern & Central Community Trust (ECCT) has granted over $3.6 million to 344 community organisations across its six regions over the last financial year, ECCT Chair Shelly Mitchell-Jenkins announced at the annual public meeting in Foxton on Wednesday evening.

“We are delighted that we have been able to help the organisations working in our communities in some small way. They really do make a difference to the lives of the people within our communities.”

The Trust’s financial investments bounced back again in a somewhat volatile year, returning a surplus of $8.6 million. This is an increase on the previous year’s surplus of almost $2 million, and Mrs Mitchell-Jenkins says it is a very pleasing result.

“Our grants are made from the income earned by our investments, so it’s always pleasing when our investments return a better-than-expected surplus.

“The past year has been extremely busy for the Trust, as we embarked on an ambitious number of projects, including moving to our own premises in Hastings, unveiling a new website, implementing a new grants management system called Fluxx, and introducing a new funding strategy.

“As part of the funding strategy, we opened the Grassroots Fund, and the Community Assets and Facilities Fund, and the response to them has been extremely positive. We are currently working on our two new funds – Strategic Partnership and Innovation - with a view to opening them up in the not-too-distant future. We will also be working closer with our communities, to better understand their priorities, so we can grant effectively in areas of greatest importance,” says Mrs Mitchell-Jenkins.

Mrs Mitchell-Jenkins also welcomed the four new trustees appointed in June. They are Whiti Timutimu from Gisborne, and Susan Davis, Nick Stewart and Levi Walford, from Hawke’s Bay.

The meeting, held at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, in Foxton, was attended by approximately 60 people.

The regional distributions are as follows:

$513,540 to 28 organisations in Gisborne Tairāwhiti district

$1,199,010 to 129 organisations in Hawke’s Bay

$91,500 to 16 organisations in Tararua

$749,420 to 76 organisations in Manawatu

$153,200 to 25 organisations in Horowhenua

$340,220 to 27 organisations in Wairarapa

$589,835 to 43 organisations with programmes across a number of regions

Totalling $3,636,725 to 344 organisations.

ends

