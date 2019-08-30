Serious crash - Whangarei

Police are at the scene of a serious crash where a pedestrian has been hit by a truck in Whangarei.

The crash has occurred on Porowini Ave and was reported around 10.30am.

Sadly the pedestrian has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the police have closed the intersection of Porowini Ave and Maunu Road with diversions in place.

Cordons are expected to remain in place for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

