Night time roadworks on SH1 in Dome Valley - update

Friday, 30 August 2019, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The NZ Transport Agency advises there will be night time road works in two locations on State Highway 1 south of Wellsford, starting Sunday night.

The work, between Hoteo Bridge south to the north-bound passing lane, and between Christine Place and Kaipara Flats Road, will be carried out over seven nights, between 7pm and 6am, from Sunday 1 September. Weather permitting, it will be finished by 6am Friday 6 September, says the Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Each night traffic management crews will put out road cones from 7pm and a stop-go lane closure will start from 8pm.

Between Hoteo Bridge south and the north-bound passing lane, the contractor will be installing more temporary steel barriers along the roadside so work can continue on the safety improvements.

Between Christine Place and Kaipara Flats Road, the contractor will be locating and installing underground services before physical works can start on the safety improvements.

“During the work, our team will temporarily stop traffic while work is being carried out to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as practical.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers. The work will be done along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth.

This project is being delivered as part of the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand.

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

