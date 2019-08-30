Have you seen Florence Hodgkinson?

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Florence Hodgkinson, who has been reported missing from her Springlands, Blenheim residence.

Florence was last seen just before midday, wearing a black top and trousers with a green cardigan.

She walks with a stoop and uses a walker, which had a bag inside the carry frame.

She is known to enjoy browsing supermarkets and op shops, as well as looking at property for sale.

Police and Florence’s family have concerns for her welfare, and are asking anyone who sees her to phone 111.

