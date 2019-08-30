Have you seen Florence Hodgkinson?
Friday, 30 August 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help finding
Florence Hodgkinson, who has been reported missing from her
Springlands, Blenheim residence.
Florence was last seen
just before midday, wearing a black top and trousers with a
green cardigan.
She walks with a stoop and uses a walker,
which had a bag inside the carry frame.
She is known to
enjoy browsing supermarkets and op shops, as well as looking
at property for sale.
Police and Florence’s family have
concerns for her welfare, and are asking anyone who sees her
to phone 111.
