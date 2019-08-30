Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dealers to pilot Firearms Buy-back channel

Friday, 30 August 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As another option for handing in prohibited firearms under the Government Buy-back scheme, Police have announced a pilot for the hand-in of firearms at approved licensed Dealers – due to commence Monday, 2nd September.

The pilot, being run in the Auckland region, will see Hunting & Fishing Franklin and Gun City Penrose ready to accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of NZ Police.

“We’ve opened up this option to allow the firearms community to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts in a place many will feel most comfortable with – their local dealer,” says Deputy Commissioner, Mike Clement.

“I want to thank Hunting & Fishing, Gun City and the other approved dealers who have put their hand up to help NZ Police facilitate the buy-back and amnesty,” said Mike Clement.

“We do want people to be aware that going through a dealer will mean a slightly slower end-to-end process, than if they attend a collection event.

Once firearms have been handed in to dealers, they will be uplifted by Police who will then contact the owners to discuss the condition of the firearms against the price list.

For safety reasons, Police will be uplifting firearms from dealers on a regular basis,” says Mike Clement.

A booking system will also be in place for the Dealers pilot in Auckland which is scheduled to run for two weeks.

The Police website has all the information people need to know about handing in their firearms and parts at a dealer.

Most importantly, people need to complete the online notification form before you go.

Dealers have asked that during the pilot:
• Firearms owners contact Hunting & Fishing Franklin or the Gun City Penrose website to book a time to drop in their firearms
• Bookings will be available 7 days a week, normal opening hours
• Firearm owners bring in a maximum of 3 prohibited firearms and five prohibited parts per firearm, to a dealer (only those firearms / parts listed on the price list can be accepted by a dealer during the pilot).

Police will be on site at dealers at specific times for those people that want a face-to-face assessment and processing in 10 working days (a booking is still required):

• Gun City – 10am-2pm, 4th and 9th September
• Hunting & Fishing - 10am-2pm, 3rd, 5th and 10th September
Additional approved licensed dealers will be available to accept firearms under the buy-back scheme in September, following a review of the pilot and further dealer consultation. Information about their locations and opening times for buy-back will be available on the Police website.


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

