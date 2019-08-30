Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Setting sights on the steps: Hollows Foundation fundraiser

Friday, 30 August 2019, 5:49 pm
New Zealand Police

Taihape Constable Justin Moore has his sights, legs and lungs set on Australia’s biggest stair climb challenge, in support of the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Justin’s taking on the Eureka Stair Climb Challenge on Sunday 17 November as part of ‘Step-Up to Restore Sight’.

He says the climb is 88 floors and 1,642 steps to the top of the 297m high Eureka Tower in Melbourne.

“I’m competing against other emergency services from around Australia in full uniform.

I’ll be doing what I can to get up the tower in the quickest possible time.”

"There’s a background story as to why I am doing this.

My 9-year-old son “James” has Autism Spectrum Disorder and he loves any emergency service.

He was watching a video of the stair climb on Youtube and said to me “Dad, you are a Policeman you can do this” and that put the idea into my head.

"I had been thinking about doing the stair climb for a couple of years and after James mentioned it to me, and when my personal trainer asked what I was going to do next, I thought I would give it a go.

"I have had and continue to receive incredible support from the Taihape community and local businesses.

I would like to thank Helloworld Taihape for organising my travel and their sponsorship and all the Taihape businesses that have donated prizes for my fundraising.

"Leanne Bird from LB Fitness who is my personal trainer is really pushing me and cracking the whip and I would like to thank her for getting me into shape for this so I can go faster."

Justin is training regularly at the Grandstand at Taihape sports grounds – go and say hi if you see him slogging it out on the steps and you can support Justin’s climb and contribute to restoring peoples’ sight by donating via his fundraising page here:

https://www.eurekastairclimb.org/fundraisers/justinmoore


