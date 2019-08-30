Update - missing woman, Blenheim
"Update - missing woman, Blenheim "
The elderly woman previously reported missing in Springlands, Blenheim has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
ENDS
"Update - missing woman, Blenheim "
The elderly woman previously reported missing in Springlands, Blenheim has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
ENDS
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform
“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>
Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched
Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>
PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal
“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>
Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'
The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>
Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"
Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>
Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes
A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>
Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election
Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>