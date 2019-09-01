Pledge on Shelly Bay



The overwhelming reaction I’ve had from Wellingtonians during my nine years on Wellington City Council is that something needs to be done at Shelly Bay.

Proud Wellingtonians repeatedly tell me that Shelly Bay should be a jewel in the crown for the capital city, but instead it has become a rusting eyesore.

That’s why I have been very supportive of Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and The Wellington Company plans to develop the area. I was pleased the Council, in September 2017, voted to support the deal with regard to the parcel of land the Council owns at Shelly Bay.

The development plan involves creating good quality housing, parks, walkways, retail shopping, cafes and a ferry connection to the Wellington CBD using a rebuilt wharf.

Council consulted extensively on the proposed development and acknowledged there were differing views within the community supporting and opposing the development.



My observation is that those opposing the plan for Shelly Bay have not provided an alternative despite having more than 12 years to come up with an option.

Their goal seems to be to stop the development and new housing.

That will simply ensure the area continues to deteriorate and be even more of an eyesore.

Wellington deserves better.

If I’m re-elected Mayor I will respect the decisions of the independent hearings commissioners who will consider the resource consent application soon.

If the consent is approved I will support the development to ensure it is successfully implemented and Shelly Bay becomes a destination Wellington can be proud of.

