Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunny, Settled Weather Ends Soon as Spring Ramps Up

Sunday, 1 September 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: MetService

New Zealand has basked under settled conditions for the last few days of Winter, but MetService forecasts a significant change next week. There are still a few of days of fine weather to enjoy however, especially for those in the South Island.

On Saturday the main centres soaked up plenty of sun, with Wellington clocking up 10.3 hours of sunlight, over double its August average. Meanwhile several places in Central Otago hit 20 degrees and most major cities peaked in the mid-teens.

The weather for Sunday, both Father’s Day and the first day of Spring, continues to be calm and sunny although cloud will spill into the north and west of the North Island this evening. The source of the cloud is a weak low to the northwest of the country, but one that MetService meteorologists are keeping a close eye on.

“The subtropical low in the Tasman Sea, currently halfway between Brisbane and Norfolk Island, isn’t a big player at the moment,” explains meteorologist Tom Adams. “However on Tuesday a trough in the upper atmosphere gives it an extra boost just as it nears New Zealand, and then Spring starts to show its unsettled side.”

“The upper trough helps the low deepen which brings heavy rain and northeasterly gales to the upper North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain sinks south over the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning a damp end of the week for most people. The tropical air pulled down by the low will at least mean warm temperatures, but by the end of the week the winds switch southerly, and we are likely to see another top-up of snow in the mountains.”

“This is completely normal for Spring, but is an extra reminder to Kiwis to keep checking the forecasts,” he added.


Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:
• To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings
• Issued routinely once or twice a day
• Recommendation: Plan
Watches are about being alert:
• When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued
• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.
• During a Watch: Stay alert
Orange Warnings are about taking action:
• When severe weather is imminent or is occurring
• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather
• In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action
Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:
• When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring
• Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected
• In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 