Sunny, Settled Weather Ends Soon as Spring Ramps Up

New Zealand has basked under settled conditions for the last few days of Winter, but MetService forecasts a significant change next week. There are still a few of days of fine weather to enjoy however, especially for those in the South Island.

On Saturday the main centres soaked up plenty of sun, with Wellington clocking up 10.3 hours of sunlight, over double its August average. Meanwhile several places in Central Otago hit 20 degrees and most major cities peaked in the mid-teens.

The weather for Sunday, both Father’s Day and the first day of Spring, continues to be calm and sunny although cloud will spill into the north and west of the North Island this evening. The source of the cloud is a weak low to the northwest of the country, but one that MetService meteorologists are keeping a close eye on.

“The subtropical low in the Tasman Sea, currently halfway between Brisbane and Norfolk Island, isn’t a big player at the moment,” explains meteorologist Tom Adams. “However on Tuesday a trough in the upper atmosphere gives it an extra boost just as it nears New Zealand, and then Spring starts to show its unsettled side.”

“The upper trough helps the low deepen which brings heavy rain and northeasterly gales to the upper North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain sinks south over the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning a damp end of the week for most people. The tropical air pulled down by the low will at least mean warm temperatures, but by the end of the week the winds switch southerly, and we are likely to see another top-up of snow in the mountains.”

“This is completely normal for Spring, but is an extra reminder to Kiwis to keep checking the forecasts,” he added.



Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

• To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

• Issued routinely once or twice a day

• Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

• When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

• During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

• When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

• In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

• When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

• In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

© Scoop Media

