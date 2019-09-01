Protest at Lyttelton Port Company

Protest at Lyttelton Port Company, Christchurch demanding Ravensdown CEO Greg Campbell to stop funding blood phosphates

From: Ravensdown Take Em Down - Otautahi

When: Occurred today Sunday 1st September 2019



Today in Christchurch, upset and upstanding members of the local community gathered at Lyttelton Port to demonstrate against the Amoy Dream - a carrier ship bringing in thousands of tonnes of 'blood phosphate' stolen from the illegally occupied Western Sahara, by Ravensdown and Ballance.



Local protestor Clare Butler stated "when I learnt about the atrocities being committed by Ravensdown towards Western Sahara I felt ashamed to be a New Zealander. That's why I'm here today, to stand up for what is right, like a true New Zealander should".



New Zealand is the only country left in the world that's still funding the brutal and illegal occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco. Ravensdown CEO Greg Campbell violates international laws by continuing to import the stolen 'blood phosphate', and subsequently funding the illegal occupation of Western Sahara.



America, Canada, South Africa, even Australia have all stopped buying this 'blood phosphate' due to the human rights violations caused by this barbaric and appalling colonisation.



Last year a ship carrying phosphates destined for New Zealand was detained in South Africa as their courts ruled that the cargo was stolen from the people of Western Sahara. A boat was also detained in Panama for the same reason.



Western Sahara was invaded by Morocco in 1975. 165,000 people are still living in a refugee camp in neighbouring Algeria despite a UN peace plan that proposed a referendum for Western Sahara’s independence in 1991. The Saharawi people are separated from their homeland by a 2700km sand wall personned by 120,000 soldiers. “The occupation is brutal” said Josie Butler, spokesperson for the Otautahi group, “I think the people of Christchurch would be horrified to know that a local business is funding such an injustice.”



The people of Western Sahara are calling for Ravensdown LTD and Ballance agri-nutrients to “stop stealing their future”. The two NZ fertilizer cooperatives are the last two companies that still import from the occupied region apart from one Indian company partially owned by the Moroccan royal family. Representative of the Polisario Front, Kamal Fadel says that the phosphate trade funds the occupation and also signifies “de-facto recognition” of Morocco's claim to the territory.



“Ravensdown Take Em Down Otautahi supports the right to self determination of the Saharawi people” said Ms Butler, “ Ravensdown and Ballance should stop dealing in Blood Phosphate.



Environmental Justice Otepoti are also organising an ‘unwelcome’ party for the Amoy Dream when it docks in Dunedin.



