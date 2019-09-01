Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bluebird day at Mt Ruapehu attracts thousands

Sunday, 1 September 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu

Bluebird day at Mt Ruapehu attracts thousands

MT RUAPEHU, 1 SEPTEMBER 2019: Spring has arrived in stunning style delivering a bluebird day at Mt Ruapehu with thousands heading up the mountain.

Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields are full of skiiers, snowboarders, tobogganers and sightseers enjoying the pristine conditions.

Whakapapa GM Jono Dean says, “Mt Ruapehu, like the rest of the ski fields around the country has had a slow start to the season due to warm weather conditions and we’ve also recently just come out of an extended storm cycle. The great news now is that spring skiing has arrived and it’s fantastic.”

Jono says that there are queues for both the ski lifts and transport and have been throughout the day, which is to be expected on such a beautiful Sunday.

“When thousands of people decide to head up the mountain it always puts the pressure on infrastructure and services, it’s inevitable. But in the end, it’s all worth it, there’s a lot of very happy people out there on the slopes.”

On busy days like today the buses transporting people up the mountain are running at capacity and depart as soon as they fill up.

The RAL appointed transport contractor’s buses servicing the public transport for both Whakapapa and Tūroa all meet the new Alpine Vehicle Specification Code. This does present a challenge on peak days as the service runs at capacity and sourcing additional buses that meet these heightened safety specifications is underway.

The Alpine Vehicle Specification Code standards were designed to enhance passenger safety in alpine environments with specifications of this code requiring that buses must be 4WD and have seatbelts.

Jono says that Whakapapa Road closed at 7.30am this morning due to full carparks, which in turn resulted in delays for the bus transfers.

“Now that the storm cycle has passed our teams are working extremely hard to open up the remaining facilities to assist with weekend congestion with the Far West T-Bar and West Ridge Quad due to open this coming week.”

Around the other side of the mountain at Tūroa traffic coming up and down the Ohakune Mountain Road flowed smoothly both yesterday and today. Car parking has been managed and everyone coming up the mountain has been able to find a park without too much delay.

JP Chevalier GM Tūroa says, “The ski field itself is skiing and riding well with extensive groomed slopes and expansive off piste terrain that’s easily accessible.

“Lift queues saw the typical first run pressure but once the guests spread out, the lift wait times reduced. We know that everyone is keen to ride the High Noon and after a massive effort earlier today I can confirm the team have just opened this lift.”

mtruapehu.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mt Ruapehu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 