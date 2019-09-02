Arrest following firearms incident, Owhata

Inspector Brendon Keenan, Acting Rotorua Area Commander:

Police have arrested one person following an incident on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, where Police were following a suspected stolen vehicle about 5.35pm.

An occupant exited the vehicle and fired at Police, hitting the patrol car.

During the incident, a bystander received moderate injuries.

The alleged offender then threatened a person and took their vehicle.

Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle.

That vehicle was followed by Police and was spiked, coming to a stop on State Highway 30 near Okatina Road.

The alleged offender has been taken into custody and a firearm recovered.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.





