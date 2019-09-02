Arrest following firearms incident, Owhata
Monday, 2 September 2019, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Brendon Keenan, Acting Rotorua Area
Commander:
Police have arrested one person following an
incident on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, where Police were
following a suspected stolen vehicle about 5.35pm.
An
occupant exited the vehicle and fired at Police, hitting the
patrol car.
During the incident, a bystander received
moderate injuries.
The alleged offender then threatened a
person and took their vehicle.
Further down Te Ngae Road,
he then stopped at an address, where he took a second
vehicle.
That vehicle was followed by Police and was
spiked, coming to a stop on State Highway 30 near Okatina
Road.
The alleged offender has been taken into custody and
a firearm recovered.
Police are continuing to make
enquiries into the circumstances of the
incident.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>