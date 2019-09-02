Kindness comes to Auckland



Kindness has landed in Auckland and its more than just a random act, as New Zealand’s first volunteer app Collaborate officially launches its services in in the country’s largest city.

Inspired by popular dating apps such as Tinder, Collaborate matches people with volunteer opportunities relevant to their skill sets and interests. The app is currently in use in Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and Nelson, making Auckland its fifth region to launch in.

Collaborate CEO Poppy Norton said she was incredibly proud to be launching in Auckland on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“Auckland is undoubtedly New Zealand’s fastest growing city, therefore the need for volunteers will only but grow too. Collaborate is a simple solution to this problem, making volunteering easy, fun and accessible for all Aucklanders.

“Today is the one day this year dedicated to making somebody else’s day just that little bit better, and we think one simple way to achieve this is by signing up to volunteer. Whether it’s a one-off opportunity or something more long time, Collaborate has options suited to everyone.”

In celebration of the national day, Collaborate is holding an ‘interactive kindness stall’ today at Auckland’s viaduct, encouraging locals to participate in random acts of kindness activities.

“Community, generosity and kindness is truly at the heart of everything we do at Collaborate, so there’s no better day to launch in Auckland than on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“Our Auckland team has worked incredibly hard to get this event up and running and we have some fantastic activities lined up,” says Collaborate Chief of Community Holly Norton.

Collaborate’s Auckland team will be at Te Wero Wharf, Auckland Viaduct, from 11am-3pm today. The event is free for all to attend with various activities, prizes and give-aways on offer.

