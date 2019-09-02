Northland Grassroots Fund Allocation 2019
27 August 2019
Every year the Northland Grassroots Fund is made available to charities and organisations working with the local community to provide services and support all over Northland. This year, with just over $91,000 available to distribute, applications were received from 34 organisations that amounted to $ 410,032 worth of requests in total. The Northland Community Foundation’s Grant Panel, made up of volunteers from around the region, had the difficult job of selecting 13 organisations to be the recipients of this year’s available funds.
Organisations receiving a donation from Northland Grassroots Fund 2019 are as follows:
|Application
|Awarded amount
|1
|Ngatiwai Trust Board for Kokiritia Te Aroha Project
|$13,650
|2
|The Whangarei Kiwi Can Charitable Trust
|$10,000
|3
|Dargaville Early Years Service Hub
|$9,000
|4
|HIPPY Dargaville
|$8,000
|5
|Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai
|$8,000
|6
|Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Charitable Trust
|$7,500
|7
|Family Support (Mid North)
|$6,000
|8
|New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups Inc.
|$6,000
|9
|Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust
|$5,000
|10
|ParentPoint North Inc.
|$5,000
|11
|Rongopai House Charitable Trust
|$5,000
|12
|Whangarei Youth Space Trust
|$5,000
|13
|Scouts NZ First Dargaville Scout Group
|$3,000
|Total fund allocated
|$91,150
Congratulations to all 13 organisations that have been awarded grants. We know the funds will be used to benefit the community and make a real difference in peoples’ lives!
This is the third year that Dargaville Early Years’ Service HUB has received a grant from the Northland Grassroots fund, contributing to their rent and utilities bills and the salary of their Coordinator, who manages the HUB. In the past year, the HUB has supported over 500 vulnerable children and their families.
Lynette Matthews, Hub Manager, said: "The Dargaville Early Years' Service HUB was set up in October 2008. The aim of the Early Years Service HUB was to improve outcomes for Tamariki pre-birth to 6years, particularly those who are vulnerable, through improving access to services by improving service co-ordination, and to identify gaps in services and find possible solutions to these gaps. The HUB is open five days a week from 9am-5pm, 46 weeks of the year. We provide a large, warm, child friendly drop-in centre for all parents, whanau and caregivers. We have kitchen facilities, clean bathrooms and private spaces for conversations with services. We stand alongside vulnerable parents with young children and help them to access required services."
The Northland Grassroots Fund is kindly supported by the Tindall Foundation and is boosted by donations to Northland Community Foundation’s ‘Northland Community Fund’. The fund provides grants between $1,000 to $15,000 for local initiatives that aim to improve the lives of Northlanders in the long-term under the ‘families’ category. We encourage donors who are interested in supporting their local community to donate to this fund as it will make a direct contribution towards improving the wellbeing of people living in Northland.
You can gift directly to the Grassroots Fund and receive a 33% tax credit. Visit the Foundation’s donate page at http://northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/donate/ to donate by credit card or through your bank account, choosing the Grassroots Fund. Alternatively, you can call us on 021 558 224 to find out more and discuss your interest.
|Organisation
|Purpose and initiatives
|Ngatiwai Trust Board for Kokiritia Te Aroha Project
|Ngatiwai Trust Board is
a mandated iwi authority of Te Tai-Tokerau. Its tribal rohe
extends from the east coast of the Bay of Islands to south
Mahurangi, including all the offshore islands. The iwi has
7500 registered members with the aim of creating a united,
dynamic and thriving iwi. It has a long track record in
Resource Management and environmental work, health,
education where it operates an accredited PTE, and provides
various education programmes as well as pastoral care. It is
currently developing a social development arm in the areas
of housing, employment, youth suicide prevention, and drug
and alcohol prevention. This application is for the
Kokiritia Te Aroha (youth development as suicide prevention)
Project.
Website: http://www.ngatiwai.iwi.nz
|The Whangaroa Kiwi Can Charitable Trust
|The Whangaroa Kiwi Can
Charitable Trust delivers life skills and values based
programme for 5 to12 year olds. We deliver this programme to
over 850 children across nine low decile schools in the Far
North. They are Kaingaroa School, Taipa Area School, Peria
School, Mangonui School, Oruaiti School, Totara North
School, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa and Kaeo School.
Website: https://dinglefoundation.org.nz/kiwi-can/
|Dargaville Early Years’ Service Hub
|The Dargaville Early
Years’ Service Hub was set up in October 2008 in response
to statistics which highlighted Dargaville and the
surrounding areas as having high numbers or rates of
Tamariki aged less than six years in vulnerable
circumstances. Welfare, Health and Education indicators
showed significant disparities with other areas of New
Zealand, particularly those who are vulnerable. Our goal is
to set up our HUB to be a neutral, welcoming, culturally
sensitive and safe place for whanau to come for information
and support, acting as a broker for services and whanau
alike. We achieved this goal through improving access to
services, improving service co-ordination, and identifying
gaps. The HUB is very well utilised and now a preferred
place for many whanau and agencies to meet. Services and
agencies continue to utilise the HUB for whanau consults,
run groups and other events engaging our target groups. The
HUB has formed and continues to form strong relationships
with the services required when working with and supporting
families. Because the HUB is known as a place where Whanau
can come for help, we have been able to make early referrals
which ordinarily would not have happened due to those
whanau/tamariki not being engaged with other services at
that time.
Website: N/A
|HIPPY Dargaville
|Home Interaction Parenting Programme for
Youngsters (HIPPY) is a home interaction programme for
parents and youngsters that supports parents in becoming
more actively involved in their children’s learning. HIPPY
is delivered to families in their home and works to increase
the chances of a positive school experience among children
from economically and educationally disadvantaged
backgrounds.
Website: N/A
|Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai
|Te Whai Community Trust
Mangawhaie is a charitable trust that has been operating
since 2015 to bring social services that are lacking into
the Mangwahai area and to provide support groups and
education programmes on
issues as required. Our goals are:
to identify the needs of the community and collaborate in the delivery of safe and effective services
to provide a facility to allow local and regional support services to deliver their services in Mangawhai
to provide appropriate advocacy, educational programmes, information, and responsive support to the wider Mangawhai community and environment
to promote and advocate values of non-violence and equity in all relationships
to provide opportunities for all people to make positive changes to develop their full potential
Website: Under construction.
|Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Charitable Trust
|TTEHCT provides short-term
emergency housing for people in need within our community,
supporting their transition into more permanent housing and
facilitate the acquisition of skills and resources necessary
to sustain a home.
Website: www.emergencyhousing.org.nz
|Family Support (Mid North)
|Family Support (Mid North)
provides free counselling services for those in the Mid
North rohe - Totara North to Towai, including Kaeo,
Kawakawa, Moerwa, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia, Russell,
Rawene, Opononi. We specialise in Family Violence and Sexual
Harm counselling. We have registered counsellors that work
with whanau, tamariki, rangatahi – male and
female.
Website: www.midnorthfamilysupport.co.nz
|New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups Inc.
|Victim
Support is a community-based volunteer organisation which
provides practical and emotional support to people affected
by crime, trauma and suicide. We work closely with New
Zealand Police, emergency services and other community
agencies to deliver our free service across Northland 24
hours a day, seven days a week. Victim Support's Volunteer
Support Worker programme is well-established in the
Northland district. The programme seeks to provide
manaakitanga to people in their time of greatest need, and
to provide a waharoa (gateway) to accessible services and
support during and after crisis. In Northland, our frontline
team work closely with local police who refer people after a
range of incidents but primarily after a fatality, serious
crime, family and sexual violence, or trauma. We aim to
respond to emergency call-outs within 45 minutes and all
others within 48 hours, ensuring timely triage of victims
needs and support pathways are in place.
Website: www.victimsupport.org.nz
|Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust
|Formally known as
the Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust, Fale
Pasifika (trading name) is the only Northland-based Pacific
Island not-for-profit and community-led organisation working
with Pacific Island families in Northland. It is dedicated
to helping support, connect and empower people who identify
as Pacific Islanders living in Northland. Our key activities
are to:
1. advocate for and represent the Pacific peoples in Northland at all levels
2. promote good health to our communities
3. provide support to services for Pacific women in the areas of breast and cervical screening
4. coordinate the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival - our signature annual activity to celebrate and highlight Pacific cultures in Northland
5. coordinate a yearly event to connect Pacific peoples to services and organisations (AIGA Day)
6. identify other areas of concern and find ways to address them
7. provide support and information to assist Pacific peoples in Northland
Website: www.pasifikanorth.wixsite.com/npict
|ParentPoint North Inc.
|ParentPort North believes in the social
and economic values of good parenting. We support families
with pre-school children in times of stress or crisis with
practical in-home help, including childminding. This enables
caregivers a break or time to attend appointments that are
not appropriate for young children to attend such as doctors
or counselling. We tailor our services to suit each client
depending on their needs. Many clients do not have family
support and find the pressures of raising a young a family
very difficult; hence, a helping hand in the home can make a
world of difference. Many of our clients live in rural areas
and isolation is a huge problem for them. A visit from our
workers is often the highlight of their week. Many of our
clients suffer from post-natal depression and struggle with
each day. Reassurance that they are doing a great job and
assistance in putting some of the daily chores out of the
way allow them peace of mind. We provide 12 hours free
in-home support tailored to meet their needs.
Website: www.parentportnorth.com
|Rongopai House Charitable Trust
|Rongopai House Community Trust
operates to bring lasting hope & change to whanau in the Far
North and confronts the deep challenges of domestic
violence, child and sexual abuse, drug and alcohol abuse
within our community. We partner with whanau affected by
poverty to empower them to build a better life. We do this
by providing practical, compassionate and restorative
actions for mothers, fathers and children in order to bring
hope and effective change for whanau caught in the
intergenerational and cyclical traps of poverty and
abuse.
Website: www.rongopaihouse.org.nz
|Whangarei Youth Space Trust
|Whangarei Youth Space (WYS) is a Youth
Development organisation established in early 2014. It was
developed in response to young peoples’ needs in
Whangarei. WYS provides a social drop-in centre for
after-school and school holiday activities, programmes and
events; the wellbeing and health (including clinical
services), and support services for young people between 12
and 24 years. All services are free, and our focus is
improving outcomes and life opportunities for young people
and their whanau that all young people are thriving and
valued in Whangarei. This application is for the Youth
Suicide Prevention Support.
Website: www.youthspace.co.nz
|Scouts NZ First Dargaville Scout Group
|Scouting is an organisation
to support young people in their physical, mental and
spiritual development so they may play constructive roles in
society, with focus on the outdoors and survival skills. Our
Scouting organisation sets out an annual programme which our
leaders follow and it is designed to stimulate the minds of
our young people to achieve their quest for adventure and
development. Overall each of the sections adhere to the
motto - ' I share, I care, I discover, I grow'. This focus
leads them to be loyal, trustworthy, considerate and
tolerant, accepting of challenges with courage, respectful
of the environment and have self-respect that will determine
their lives’ pathways. This application is for our Core
Building Running Cost Assistance Project
2019.
ends
