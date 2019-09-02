Northland Grassroots Fund Allocation 2019



27 August 2019

Every year the Northland Grassroots Fund is made available to charities and organisations working with the local community to provide services and support all over Northland. This year, with just over $91,000 available to distribute, applications were received from 34 organisations that amounted to $ 410,032 worth of requests in total. The Northland Community Foundation’s Grant Panel, made up of volunteers from around the region, had the difficult job of selecting 13 organisations to be the recipients of this year’s available funds.

Organisations receiving a donation from Northland Grassroots Fund 2019 are as follows:

Application Awarded amount 1 Ngatiwai Trust Board for Kokiritia Te Aroha Project $13,650 2 The Whangarei Kiwi Can Charitable Trust $10,000 3 Dargaville Early Years Service Hub $9,000 4 HIPPY Dargaville $8,000 5 Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai $8,000 6 Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Charitable Trust $7,500 7 Family Support (Mid North) $6,000 8 New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups Inc. $6,000 9 Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust $5,000 10 ParentPoint North Inc. $5,000 11 Rongopai House Charitable Trust $5,000 12 Whangarei Youth Space Trust $5,000 13 Scouts NZ First Dargaville Scout Group $3,000 Total fund allocated $91,150



Congratulations to all 13 organisations that have been awarded grants. We know the funds will be used to benefit the community and make a real difference in peoples’ lives!

This is the third year that Dargaville Early Years’ Service HUB has received a grant from the Northland Grassroots fund, contributing to their rent and utilities bills and the salary of their Coordinator, who manages the HUB. In the past year, the HUB has supported over 500 vulnerable children and their families.

Lynette Matthews, Hub Manager, said: "The Dargaville Early Years' Service HUB was set up in October 2008. The aim of the Early Years Service HUB was to improve outcomes for Tamariki pre-birth to 6years, particularly those who are vulnerable, through improving access to services by improving service co-ordination, and to identify gaps in services and find possible solutions to these gaps. The HUB is open five days a week from 9am-5pm, 46 weeks of the year. We provide a large, warm, child friendly drop-in centre for all parents, whanau and caregivers. We have kitchen facilities, clean bathrooms and private spaces for conversations with services. We stand alongside vulnerable parents with young children and help them to access required services."

The Northland Grassroots Fund is kindly supported by the Tindall Foundation and is boosted by donations to Northland Community Foundation’s ‘Northland Community Fund’. The fund provides grants between $1,000 to $15,000 for local initiatives that aim to improve the lives of Northlanders in the long-term under the ‘families’ category. We encourage donors who are interested in supporting their local community to donate to this fund as it will make a direct contribution towards improving the wellbeing of people living in Northland.

You can gift directly to the Grassroots Fund and receive a 33% tax credit. Visit the Foundation’s donate page at http://northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/donate/ to donate by credit card or through your bank account, choosing the Grassroots Fund. Alternatively, you can call us on 021 558 224 to find out more and discuss your interest.