Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Grassroots Fund Allocation 2019

Monday, 2 September 2019, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Northland Community Foundation


27 August 2019

Every year the Northland Grassroots Fund is made available to charities and organisations working with the local community to provide services and support all over Northland. This year, with just over $91,000 available to distribute, applications were received from 34 organisations that amounted to $ 410,032 worth of requests in total. The Northland Community Foundation’s Grant Panel, made up of volunteers from around the region, had the difficult job of selecting 13 organisations to be the recipients of this year’s available funds.

Organisations receiving a donation from Northland Grassroots Fund 2019 are as follows:

Application Awarded amount
1Ngatiwai Trust Board for Kokiritia Te Aroha Project $13,650
2The Whangarei Kiwi Can Charitable Trust$10,000
3Dargaville Early Years Service Hub$9,000
4HIPPY Dargaville$8,000
5Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai $8,000
6Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Charitable Trust $7,500
7Family Support (Mid North)$6,000
8New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups Inc.$6,000
9Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust$5,000
10ParentPoint North Inc.$5,000
11Rongopai House Charitable Trust $5,000
12Whangarei Youth Space Trust$5,000
13Scouts NZ First Dargaville Scout Group $3,000
Total fund allocated $91,150


Congratulations to all 13 organisations that have been awarded grants. We know the funds will be used to benefit the community and make a real difference in peoples’ lives!

This is the third year that Dargaville Early Years’ Service HUB has received a grant from the Northland Grassroots fund, contributing to their rent and utilities bills and the salary of their Coordinator, who manages the HUB. In the past year, the HUB has supported over 500 vulnerable children and their families.

Lynette Matthews, Hub Manager, said: "The Dargaville Early Years' Service HUB was set up in October 2008. The aim of the Early Years Service HUB was to improve outcomes for Tamariki pre-birth to 6years, particularly those who are vulnerable, through improving access to services by improving service co-ordination, and to identify gaps in services and find possible solutions to these gaps. The HUB is open five days a week from 9am-5pm, 46 weeks of the year. We provide a large, warm, child friendly drop-in centre for all parents, whanau and caregivers. We have kitchen facilities, clean bathrooms and private spaces for conversations with services. We stand alongside vulnerable parents with young children and help them to access required services."

The Northland Grassroots Fund is kindly supported by the Tindall Foundation and is boosted by donations to Northland Community Foundation’s ‘Northland Community Fund’. The fund provides grants between $1,000 to $15,000 for local initiatives that aim to improve the lives of Northlanders in the long-term under the ‘families’ category. We encourage donors who are interested in supporting their local community to donate to this fund as it will make a direct contribution towards improving the wellbeing of people living in Northland.

You can gift directly to the Grassroots Fund and receive a 33% tax credit. Visit the Foundation’s donate page at http://northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/donate/ to donate by credit card or through your bank account, choosing the Grassroots Fund. Alternatively, you can call us on 021 558 224 to find out more and discuss your interest.

OrganisationPurpose and initiatives
Ngatiwai Trust Board for Kokiritia Te Aroha Project Ngatiwai Trust Board is a mandated iwi authority of Te Tai-Tokerau. Its tribal rohe extends from the east coast of the Bay of Islands to south Mahurangi, including all the offshore islands. The iwi has 7500 registered members with the aim of creating a united, dynamic and thriving iwi. It has a long track record in Resource Management and environmental work, health, education where it operates an accredited PTE, and provides various education programmes as well as pastoral care. It is currently developing a social development arm in the areas of housing, employment, youth suicide prevention, and drug and alcohol prevention. This application is for the Kokiritia Te Aroha (youth development as suicide prevention) Project.

Website: http://www.ngatiwai.iwi.nz

The Whangaroa Kiwi Can Charitable TrustThe Whangaroa Kiwi Can Charitable Trust delivers life skills and values based programme for 5 to12 year olds. We deliver this programme to over 850 children across nine low decile schools in the Far North. They are Kaingaroa School, Taipa Area School, Peria School, Mangonui School, Oruaiti School, Totara North School, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa and Kaeo School.

Website: https://dinglefoundation.org.nz/kiwi-can/

Dargaville Early Years’ Service HubThe Dargaville Early Years’ Service Hub was set up in October 2008 in response to statistics which highlighted Dargaville and the surrounding areas as having high numbers or rates of Tamariki aged less than six years in vulnerable circumstances. Welfare, Health and Education indicators showed significant disparities with other areas of New Zealand, particularly those who are vulnerable. Our goal is to set up our HUB to be a neutral, welcoming, culturally sensitive and safe place for whanau to come for information and support, acting as a broker for services and whanau alike. We achieved this goal through improving access to services, improving service co-ordination, and identifying gaps. The HUB is very well utilised and now a preferred place for many whanau and agencies to meet. Services and agencies continue to utilise the HUB for whanau consults, run groups and other events engaging our target groups. The HUB has formed and continues to form strong relationships with the services required when working with and supporting families. Because the HUB is known as a place where Whanau can come for help, we have been able to make early referrals which ordinarily would not have happened due to those whanau/tamariki not being engaged with other services at that time.

Website: N/A

HIPPY DargavilleHome Interaction Parenting Programme for Youngsters (HIPPY) is a home interaction programme for parents and youngsters that supports parents in becoming more actively involved in their children’s learning. HIPPY is delivered to families in their home and works to increase the chances of a positive school experience among children from economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.

Website: N/A

Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhaie is a charitable trust that has been operating since 2015 to bring social services that are lacking into the Mangwahai area and to provide support groups and education programmes on
issues as required. Our goals are:

to identify the needs of the community and collaborate in the delivery of safe and effective services

to provide a facility to allow local and regional support services to deliver their services in Mangawhai

to provide appropriate advocacy, educational programmes, information, and responsive support to the wider Mangawhai community and environment

to promote and advocate values of non-violence and equity in all relationships

to provide opportunities for all people to make positive changes to develop their full potential

Website: Under construction.

Tai Tokerau Emergency Housing Charitable Trust TTEHCT provides short-term emergency housing for people in need within our community, supporting their transition into more permanent housing and facilitate the acquisition of skills and resources necessary to sustain a home.

Website: www.emergencyhousing.org.nz

Family Support (Mid North)Family Support (Mid North) provides free counselling services for those in the Mid North rohe - Totara North to Towai, including Kaeo, Kawakawa, Moerwa, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia, Russell, Rawene, Opononi. We specialise in Family Violence and Sexual Harm counselling. We have registered counsellors that work with whanau, tamariki, rangatahi – male and female.

Website: www.midnorthfamilysupport.co.nz

New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups Inc.Victim Support is a community-based volunteer organisation which provides practical and emotional support to people affected by crime, trauma and suicide. We work closely with New Zealand Police, emergency services and other community agencies to deliver our free service across Northland 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Victim Support's Volunteer Support Worker programme is well-established in the Northland district. The programme seeks to provide manaakitanga to people in their time of greatest need, and to provide a waharoa (gateway) to accessible services and support during and after crisis. In Northland, our frontline team work closely with local police who refer people after a range of incidents but primarily after a fatality, serious crime, family and sexual violence, or trauma. We aim to respond to emergency call-outs within 45 minutes and all others within 48 hours, ensuring timely triage of victims needs and support pathways are in place.

Website: www.victimsupport.org.nz

Northland Pacific Islands Charitable TrustFormally known as the Northland Pacific Islands Charitable Trust, Fale Pasifika (trading name) is the only Northland-based Pacific Island not-for-profit and community-led organisation working with Pacific Island families in Northland. It is dedicated to helping support, connect and empower people who identify as Pacific Islanders living in Northland. Our key activities are to:
1. advocate for and represent the Pacific peoples in Northland at all levels
2. promote good health to our communities
3. provide support to services for Pacific women in the areas of breast and cervical screening
4. coordinate the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival - our signature annual activity to celebrate and highlight Pacific cultures in Northland
5. coordinate a yearly event to connect Pacific peoples to services and organisations (AIGA Day)
6. identify other areas of concern and find ways to address them
7. provide support and information to assist Pacific peoples in Northland

Website: www.pasifikanorth.wixsite.com/npict

ParentPoint North Inc.ParentPort North believes in the social and economic values of good parenting. We support families with pre-school children in times of stress or crisis with practical in-home help, including childminding. This enables caregivers a break or time to attend appointments that are not appropriate for young children to attend such as doctors or counselling. We tailor our services to suit each client depending on their needs. Many clients do not have family support and find the pressures of raising a young a family very difficult; hence, a helping hand in the home can make a world of difference. Many of our clients live in rural areas and isolation is a huge problem for them. A visit from our workers is often the highlight of their week. Many of our clients suffer from post-natal depression and struggle with each day. Reassurance that they are doing a great job and assistance in putting some of the daily chores out of the way allow them peace of mind. We provide 12 hours free in-home support tailored to meet their needs.

Website: www.parentportnorth.com

Rongopai House Charitable Trust Rongopai House Community Trust operates to bring lasting hope & change to whanau in the Far North and confronts the deep challenges of domestic violence, child and sexual abuse, drug and alcohol abuse within our community. We partner with whanau affected by poverty to empower them to build a better life. We do this by providing practical, compassionate and restorative actions for mothers, fathers and children in order to bring hope and effective change for whanau caught in the intergenerational and cyclical traps of poverty and abuse.

Website: www.rongopaihouse.org.nz

Whangarei Youth Space TrustWhangarei Youth Space (WYS) is a Youth Development organisation established in early 2014. It was developed in response to young peoples’ needs in Whangarei. WYS provides a social drop-in centre for after-school and school holiday activities, programmes and events; the wellbeing and health (including clinical services), and support services for young people between 12 and 24 years. All services are free, and our focus is improving outcomes and life opportunities for young people and their whanau that all young people are thriving and valued in Whangarei. This application is for the Youth Suicide Prevention Support.

Website: www.youthspace.co.nz

Scouts NZ First Dargaville Scout Group Scouting is an organisation to support young people in their physical, mental and spiritual development so they may play constructive roles in society, with focus on the outdoors and survival skills. Our Scouting organisation sets out an annual programme which our leaders follow and it is designed to stimulate the minds of our young people to achieve their quest for adventure and development. Overall each of the sections adhere to the motto - ' I share, I care, I discover, I grow'. This focus leads them to be loyal, trustworthy, considerate and tolerant, accepting of challenges with courage, respectful of the environment and have self-respect that will determine their lives’ pathways. This application is for our Core Building Running Cost Assistance Project 2019.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland Community Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 