Nelson City Mayoral Community Sector Election Forum

Nelson’s seven mayoral candidates will be quizzed on issues such as emergency housing and the wellbeing of Nelsonians at the Community & Whanau Network election forum on September 11.

Forum chair Mary Ellen O’Connor says CAN (Community Action Nelson) has held candidate forums for national and local elections since the 1990s and this year has decided to focus on the views of the mayoral candidates on issues central to the community sector.

“This city has an acute housing shortage and while many people think that’s a problem for central government, there are councils around New Zealand that are making it easier for developers to look at solutions such as co-housing and cluster housing,” she said. “We also want to hear from the candidates on issues such as the community investment fund and Council assistance for vulnerable people.”

Council candidates have also been invited to attend and there will be a networking opportunity for them over a light lunch..

The Community & Whanau Network meets monthly, and is attended by 40-50 representatives of NGOs and agencies working in the health and social services sector. Community Action Nelson is a group of experienced people offering support to the community health and social services sector in Nelson.

The Nelson City Mayoral Community Sector Election Forum is 12-1.30pm, Wednesday September 11, Trafalgar Park Pavilion.

