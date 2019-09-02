Update - Darfield ATM burglary and Porters Pass fire

Police are investigating a connection between the Darfield ATM burglary and the Porters Pass fire which both occurred yesterday, Sunday 1 September.

Police were called at about 7am to South Terrace, Darfield, after a report of an ATM having been dislodged from the wall at about 3am.

The ATM front was later found dumped on Cridges Road.

No money was stolen during the incident.

Police believe a Nissan Mistral vehicle was involved in the attempt to take the ATM.

A Nissan Mistral was later located down a bank off the Porters Pass Road within the area where the fire is believed to have started.

The vehicle had been stolen overnight Saturday from a rural property in Bankside.

Christchurch Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the two incidents.

Police continue to investigate the origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





