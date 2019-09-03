Man who escaped Police custody in Rotorua found
Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 27-year-old man who escaped from Police custody at
Rotorua Hospital on 23 August 2019 has been arrested.
The
man was located at a Rotorua property yesterday morning and
is due to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning
charged with escaping Police custody, resisting Police and
assaulting
Police.
