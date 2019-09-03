Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man who escaped Police custody in Rotorua found

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The 27-year-old man who escaped from Police custody at Rotorua Hospital on 23 August 2019 has been arrested.

The man was located at a Rotorua property yesterday morning and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning charged with escaping Police custody, resisting Police and assaulting Police.

