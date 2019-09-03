Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Want to vote – stay in town!

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Angela O'Leary


Hamilton Mayoral candidate, Angela O’Leary, has slammed the rules for out-of-town voting in the local authority elections being held this month and next.

“There appears to be no provision for special voters in the same way that there is for a general election,” says Ms O’Leary.

She said that she’s had inquiries from some supporters who would be out of the country or out of town during the election to find out how they could vote.

“What I discovered was that not only is there no way to vote early before departure but is there no way to cast any type of special vote at all in the local elections.

“If you are going to be travelling out of the country or out of town between 20th September and 12 October you are effectively disenfranchised.”

Ms O’Leary said she contacted the New Zealand Electoral Commission about the rules for special votes in the local authority elections but was told they only look after the general election and was referred to the Council’s electoral officer.

She said it’s clear that the Government doesn’t take local authority elections seriously enough and this is reflected in the consistent decline in the voter turnout for local authority elections.

“Only one in three registered Hamilton voters exercised their vote in the 2016 election.

“And we wonder why people don’t bother when we don’t even make the system accessible to people who are out of town.”

“No-one travelling overseas on business or on holiday, or travelling around New Zealand in a campervan, which many do at this time of the year, is going to go to the trouble of having their voting papers forwarded to an alternative address, fill out the papers and post them back – which seems to be the only way to exercise your democratic right to vote in the Council elections.

“Unlike the General Elections overseas voters can vote by mail, fax, online, or cast an early vote – no such equity with people wanting to vote in Local Elections.”

O’Leary said she was surprised to discover that it would be so difficult for out-of-town voters to exercise their vote and that it was time this was remedied.

If anyone has any queries regarding voting this election they should contact the Electoral Officer, Dale Ofsoske at dale.ofsoske@electionservices.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Angela O'Leary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 