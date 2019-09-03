Police frustrated by drivers using cell phones



Police were frustrated by the number of motorists using cell phones while driving during a road safety operation in central Wellington yesterday.

In total, 117 drivers were issued infringement notices during the three hour operation from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Of those, 102 were for using cell phones while behind the wheel.

“It is unacceptable that so many people were willing to risk their own safety and put others in harm’s way by choosing to drive distracted and focus on their cell phones instead of the road," says Sergeant Laurence Vautier, Wellington Road Policing supervisor.

“This checkpoint was undertaken during peak travel time, on a main route through Wellington CBD and in close proximity to major intersections.

"Of concern is that a large number of the drivers caught said they were using social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter while driving.

"Police ask that drivers make a conscious effort to drive distraction free.

“Life is worth it, distracted driving is not”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

