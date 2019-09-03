Police recover body near Muriwai Beach
Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Inspector Mark Fergus, Area Commander,
Waitematā North Police:
Waitematā Police have located a
body of a male north of Muriwai Beach this morning.
It was
reported to Police around 7am and the body has now been
recovered from the beach.
Formal identification processes
are still to be carried out, however Police believe it is
the man we have been searching for in recent days.
Police
are working to support the family of the missing man through
this tragic event.
Police are unable to comment further at
this time.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
