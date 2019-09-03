Police recover body near Muriwai Beach



Attribute to Inspector Mark Fergus, Area Commander, Waitematā North Police:

Waitematā Police have located a body of a male north of Muriwai Beach this morning.

It was reported to Police around 7am and the body has now been recovered from the beach.

Formal identification processes are still to be carried out, however Police believe it is the man we have been searching for in recent days.

Police are working to support the family of the missing man through this tragic event.

Police are unable to comment further at this time.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

