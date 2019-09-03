Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Central city set for weekend of road closures, detours

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

NEWS RELEASE
3 September 2019

Central city set for weekend of road closures, detours

Three big projects are set to cause route changes and disruptions for buses, pedestrians and motorists in central Wellington over the coming weekend.

The closures will be from 9pm Friday 6 September to 6pm Sunday 8 September.

A tower crane on the Stewart Dawson’s construction site at the corner of Lambton Quay and Willis Street is being dismantled, extended and reinstalled, which will require the closure of both streets to through traffic at the intersection.

Wellington City Council has taken the opportunity of this major closure to also carry out essential road resealing works in Lambton Quay and Willis Street over the same weekend.

Infrastructure Manager Siobhan Procter says this co-ordinated approach aims to minimise ongoing disruptions in the busy CBD. “If we have to close streets for one big project then it’s logical for us to time it with other projects and get all of the work out of the way in one go.”

Roadwork locations and detours:
• Road surface repairs on Lambton Quay - outside 219 Lambton Quay (ANZ Bank) in the bus lane
• Road surface repairs on Willis Street – between Mercer Street and Manners Street in the bus lane (southbound)
• Crane dismantling and extension on the Stewart Dawson’s Corner construction site.

Bus detours:
• Northbound buses will be detoured into Taranaki Street and along the waterfront quays to Brandon Street and then back on to Lambton Quay.
• Buses to the southern and eastern suburbs will detour off Lambton Quay at Panama Street and follow Featherston, Hunter and Victoria Streets before resuming their usual routes at Manners Street.

For more information on where you can catch a bus and the detours please visit the MetLink website.

Ms Procter says motorists should expect delays and, if possible, avoid the CBD. Detour signs will be in place.

Pedestrians and cyclists should take extra care due to the changes in traffic routes. At some times during the weekend the south end of Lambton Quay will be closed to pedestrians so access from Willis Street to Lambton Quay will be via the Old Bank Arcade or via Hunter Street and Customhouse Quay.

All three jobs are weather-dependent so if it rains the work will be postponed until the following weekend.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.

The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.More>>

 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 