Firearm collection events in Masterton this weekend

Police encourage Wairarapa firearms holders not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at a collection event in Masterton this weekend.

Events will be held on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September at the Masterton Miniature Gun Club, 14 Cole street, from 10am-1pm.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Wairarapa firearms community to the collection events this weekend.

For more information on future collection events please visit or call 0800 311 311.

